Quant Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.52 or 0.00283166 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $72.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004025 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01136374 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003227 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

