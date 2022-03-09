Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $25.07 million and approximately $76,834.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.36 or 0.06475692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00254358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.37 or 0.00735948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00445680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00329761 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,061,717 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.