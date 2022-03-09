Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $172,181.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,556,691 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.