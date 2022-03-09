Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18,007.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

