Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.32. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 127,303 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$134.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Get Questerre Energy alerts:

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.