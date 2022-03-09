Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

