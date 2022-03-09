R Bradley Gray Sells 9,667 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 366,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,688. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.