Radio Caca Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $258.10 million and $32.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 204,876,056,657 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

