Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,411.96

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $304,411.96 and $15,430.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.50 or 0.06486467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.61 or 0.99664915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

