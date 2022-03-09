Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $2.97 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00007057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,341,453 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

