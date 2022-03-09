Ramaco Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

