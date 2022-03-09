Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.96 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 741,336 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £46.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

