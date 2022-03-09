Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 52,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,312. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.