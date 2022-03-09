RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 11.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $454,757 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

