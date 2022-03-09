Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

