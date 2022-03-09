Ravencoin Classic Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $650,267.63 and $22,151.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.36 or 0.06475692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00254358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.37 or 0.00735948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00445680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00329761 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,675,858 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

