Raymond James Analysts Give Mogo (TSE:MOGO) a C$8.00 Price Target

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$217.59 million and a P/E ratio of -23.36.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.