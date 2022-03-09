Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.
- On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.
- On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
RDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,532. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
