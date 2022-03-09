Receive Access Ecosystem Price Down 3.7% This Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $92,241.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00285733 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.13 or 0.01130434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

