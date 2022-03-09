Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charah Solutions (CHRA)

Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

3/1/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

2/23/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

2/17/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

2/11/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

2/10/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

1/24/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

1/12/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 63,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

