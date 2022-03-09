Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Masonite International (DOOR)

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00.

2/18/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/1/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. 3,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,633,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,832,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

