Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

3/7/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $22.00 to $25.00.

2/28/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00.

2/23/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

