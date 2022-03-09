Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.