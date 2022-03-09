Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

