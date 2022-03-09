Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.35

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 4992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.
Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRRF)
