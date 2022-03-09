RED 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,841.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. RED has a market cap of $383,558.61 and $30,841.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00256472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001702 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.