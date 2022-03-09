Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

