ReddCoin Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $43,990.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.01 or 0.99762896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00235156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00260958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00028962 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

