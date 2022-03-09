Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Reaches $108.01

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $108.01 or 0.00263922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $499,717.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,643 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

