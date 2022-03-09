Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $614.74 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

