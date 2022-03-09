renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $327,990.31 and approximately $20,312.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.45 or 0.06503604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,951.41 or 1.00070339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041671 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

