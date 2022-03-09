Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 613.26 ($8.04). Renew shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.95), with a volume of 99,325 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £478.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 739.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

