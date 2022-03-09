Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

