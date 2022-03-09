Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

