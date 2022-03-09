Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Replimune Group worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.