REPO Market Capitalization Reaches $3.00 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $286,742.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

