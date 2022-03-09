REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $305,446.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.