Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.