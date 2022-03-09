Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (AGLE, AJX, BW, CIEN, CRC, FC, GRUB, HBIO, HLX, IGT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 9th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

