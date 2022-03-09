Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRC Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BRCC opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

BRC Company Profile

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

