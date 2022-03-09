Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/28/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Exchange Income was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,156. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.24 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.
