Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

2/28/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

2/25/2022 – Exchange Income was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,156. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.24 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

