Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AMC Networks (AMCX)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – AMC Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

2/22/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 16,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

