Research Analysts Set Expectations for EnQuest PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnQuest in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.