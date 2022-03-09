Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altus Group (AIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altus Group (TSE: AIF):
- 2/28/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$70.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00.
Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
