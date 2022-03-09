Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RE/MAX (RMAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – RE/MAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

3/2/2022 – RE/MAX is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – RE/MAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00.

2/25/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

2/15/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

2/11/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

2/9/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

1/12/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 3,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,422. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

