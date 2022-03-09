Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RE/MAX (RMAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/9/2022 – RE/MAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
- 3/2/2022 – RE/MAX is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – RE/MAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00.
- 2/25/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
- 2/15/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
- 2/11/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
- 2/9/2022 – RE/MAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
- 1/12/2022 – RE/MAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
RMAX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 3,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,422. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.23%.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
