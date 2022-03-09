Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG):

2/24/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $410.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $410.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00.

2/23/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $228.00.

2/22/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00.

1/24/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $404.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $350.00 to $300.00.

RNG stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. 28,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,022. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.85 and a 12 month high of $352.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

