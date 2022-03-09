Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vontier (VNT)

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2022 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00.

1/18/2022 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Get Vontier Co alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 609.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 67.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.