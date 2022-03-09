REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 261,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REV Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.