Reviewing EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $5.37 million 47.28 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -14.18

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.28% -16.55% EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Captor Capital and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

