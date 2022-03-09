Reviewing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InterCloud Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $182.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.44 $547.50 million $4.57 32.18

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Risk and Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

