Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 39,600 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 641,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,107. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

